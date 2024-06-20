Mansfield Gay Pride Association Pride celebration moves to June for first time

The local Pride celebration is moving up this year.

For the first time, the Mansfield Gay Pride Association is holding its event in June, which is National Pride Month. The ninth celebration will take place Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. in downtown Mansfield.

The association typically has celebrated Pride in August or July.

Tim Denis

"Almost every year at the festival, I get questions from people asking why it's in August instead of June," said Tim Denis, president of the Mansfield Gay Pride Association.

The answer was the local community didn't want to conflict with similar celebrations in Ohio's larger cities.

In doing his own research, Denis found that most of the cities held Pride events on either the first or second weekend of June.

"In our case, it still left two Saturdays wide open," he said. "I have wanted, ever since I have been a part of the association, I've wanted to see it moved to Pride Month."

Association president appealed to board to move Pride to June

Denis went to the board, which voted unanimously to move the event to June.

This year's theme is a take-off on the eclipse craze with organizers choosing "Total Eclipse of the Hate."

"I've seen a lot of change over the years for the good," Denis said of changing attitudes, adding crowds have grown each year and protesters have dissipated.

He said organizers tailor the celebration to the community and keep it family-friendly. There will be a bounce house for children.

"This is what our community needs and wants," Denis said. "In Cleveland and Columbus, I've seen things that are way out there, that we will never, ever do here."

There are some changes this time around. The parade will step off at 11 a.m. on Park Avenue West at the five-way light and continue to Walnut Street instead of the central park.

It's a move to accommodate more vendors, 64 in all, compared to 60 a year ago. The festival area will extend to Walnut Street.

Parade to feature 34 entries

Denis said there will be 34 parade entries. He has coordinated the parade since 2018.

In addition to music and drag shows, the Pride celebration will include a dunk tank for the first time. People can dunk local celebrities for free.

Organizers also are putting together an AIDS memorial quilt. People who want to honor a loved one can register for free and select a 12-inch square for the person's name and any comments. The goal is to display the quilt in 2025.

Ahead of Saturday, the Mansfield Gay Pride Association has partnered with Downtown Mansfield Inc. to display banners around town.

There will be two other events this weekend. After Pride will take place Saturday from 7-11 p.m. at the Electric Company. There is a $10 entry fee.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the weekend will wrap up with a drag brunch at Park Hotel. The cost is $25 per person. A portion of the funds will go toward Equality Ohio.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X: @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield Pride celebration moves to June from usual August date