Mansfield Fire Department promotes 2

Mansfield Fire Department promoted two members Wednesday ― Lt. Matthew Emerson to the rank of captain; and Capt. Robert Garn to assistant chief in city council chambers.

Garn started with the department since July of 2000. He is a 1989 graduate of Hillsdale High School and was raised in Jeromesville.

Mamsfield Safety-Service Director Keith Porch administers the oath of office to newly promoted Assistant fire Chief Robert Garn Wednesday at city Council chambers.

Garn has 23 years with the department and will now oversee emergency medical services and oversee fire prevention.

Garn said the department averages 30-35 squad calls a day.

Mansfield fire Capt. Rob Garn was promoted to assistant chief Wednesday at Mansfield city Council chambers. Garn is photographed with his wife Kate.

"What I'm looking forward to the most is helping the younger members of the department grow and do better in their positions," Garn said.

He said he wanted to be a firefighter because his family was in fire service.

His dad Bob posed for pictures with him Wednesday.

He said he's going to miss riding on the truck with his crew and helping the people in the community, but he looks forward to the new position.

Mansfield fire Lt. Matthew Emerson was promoted to captain Wednesday. Here, Safety-Service Director Keith Porch administers the oath of office.

Emerson joined the department in Sept. 1, 1999, and grew up in Almond, New York. He said his first day on the job was the first day of the lockout at then AK Steel Corp.

Emerson said the fire department is like a family.

"We do a lot of interesting things together," Emerson said. "Especially on duty, you never know what the next call is going to bring. There's a lot of interesting things you get to see."

Emerson said the promotion marks 24 1/2 years on the department.

"I always wanted to be a firefighter. I volunteered since the age of 14 in the Explorer post," he said. "It's what I've always wanted to do. I've never wanted to do anything else."

Safety-service director Keith Porch, fire Chief Dan Crow and Mayor Jodie Perry offered congratulations and words of praise for both men as did Councilwoman Deborah Mount.

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Bishop retired last week after 33 years with the department, which prompted the promotions.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (formerly Twitter): @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ceremony honors newly promoted Mansfield Fire Department memberrs