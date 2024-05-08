Mansfield City Council watches videos of Main Street Revitalization Project

Mayor Jodie Perry gave a glimpse into Mansfield's future at Tuesday's city council meeting.

She played two videos that showed off the forthcoming Main Street Revitalization Project that will include two-way traffic.

Perry narrated the videos, which are available on the city's Facebook page.

Jodie Perry

"At the heart of Ohio, Mansfield is on the brink of a transformative journey," the mayor said in the first video. "Main Street, a vital urban artery, will undergo a makeover from First to Fifth Street."

The $16 million project is scheduled to get underway early next year and take 18 months to complete.

It also is part of the "Mansfield Rising" economic development plan, developed in 2018 and approved by city council in 2019.

Perry said the current streetscape on Main Street was installed in the early 1980s.

"It has outlived its useful life," the mayor said.

She added the Mansfield Rising project showed her what was possible.

"Don't just go in thinking about what you expect, but go in and think about what the city should have," Perry said.

Mayor shows photos of Main Street as it looks now

Before she talked about the revitalization project, Perry showed several photos of how Main Street looks now.

"Heaving bricks, empty spaces where trees once were, missing chunks of sidewalk, street lights that are missing. Some don't work. Signage that is out of date — when you talk about the front door of our community, this is what everyone sees," the mayor said.

Perry said there are 14 sources of funding for the revitalization project, including a $7.3 million national grant through the Department of Transportation.

She credited city Engineer Bob Bianchi for the video.

"It was really tough for people to envision what this was going to look like," Perry said.

She said the conversion of Main Street from one-way to two-way traffic would enhance downtown accessibility. A northbound traffic lane on First Street will replace one of the previous southbound lanes.

Second Street will be a southern gateway complete with stone pillars, widened sidewalks and landscaping for a "softer, greener aesthetic."

Approaching Central Park, residents and visitors will see ornamental lighting, arch installations and local art. Green spaces will be strategically positioned.

Perry said the north and south areas of Central Park will be connected with a pedestrian-friendly urban crossing.

"Two-way traffic opens doors for future transportation options and additional parking," she said.

Main Street will be converted to two-way traffic

The second video dealt with the conversion of one-way to two-way traffic.

"For years, Main Street served as a mere conduit, a highway to somewhere else, a fast-paced route through our city," Perry said.

She said it was time to rewrite that narrative.

Mulberry Street will be the quickest route through Mansfield with synchronized traffic signals that turn green as traffic approaches.

"Main Street will be geared toward pedestrian usage and vehicle accessibility," Perry said, adding the traffic signals there will not be synchronized and will be responsive to pedestrian actuation.

Following Perry, both Bianchi and Jennifer Kime, CEO of Downtown Mansfield, addressed council.

Bianchi described a "long process" and said he would offer more details to council in September or October.

Kime said the time is coming.

"This is such an exciting project," she said. "While it's been fun so far, we know it's going to get real serious next year, and construction is going to be real big."

Perry said the project has opened a lot of people's eyes about what Mansfield can be. She estimates only $3 million of local dollars will be needed.

"That math makes sense all day, every day," the mayor said.

No pool for city residents this summer

Earlier in the meeting, Perry talked about improvements being made at the city's parks. She said she started receiving calls about the possibility of reopening the pool at Liberty Park in her first week on the job.

Perry said the license to the pool has expired, which would require going through the state health department. She said the pool also would have to be brought up to code. It would be in violation because the deep part is in the middle of the pool.

Public works director Louis Andres and the parks department looked into a cost for improvements. When estimates came in at $75,000 and above, Perry decided to pull the plug.

"We don't want to put that much money into a pool that's 60 years old," she said, adding the city would like to raise money for a new pool.

Perry said there has been renewed energy surrounding Liberty Park. Andres added the parks department already has made some improvements there.

Council considering moratorium on marijuana dispensaries

City council also held the first reading on imposing a six-month moratorium on marijuana dispensaries.

El Akuchie

"This is an issue that is really deep in my heart," Councilman El Akuchie said.

He said he spent more than 30 years working in the drug and alcohol treatment field.

"I saw firsthand the detrimental effect of marijuana," Akuchie said.

Councilwoman Stephanie Zader offered a dissenting view.

"Drugs are illegal. That's not the discussion were having here," she said. "The dispensaries are not going to be selling to junior high kids. They will be regulated."

Councilman Aurelio Diaz said the issue is complex. He added he is surprised there has not been much feedback on the issue.

In other business, council:

accepted a state grant of $20,000.50 for the Project Safe Neighborhood Initiative to reduce gun violence in Mansfield.

accepted a state grant for $50,393.54 for a family violence liaison officer.

ordered the demolition of dwellings at 118 S. Main St., 119 Snyder St., 353 Bowman St. and 1198 Dillon Road.

accepted donations of $500 each from the Remy-McCollough Family Trust of the Richland County Foundation for the Sterkel Park project and the Safety Town program.

