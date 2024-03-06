Mansfield City Council temporarily delays demolition funding for old YMCA grounds

Mansfield City Council voted Tuesday to appropriate nearly $300,000 from the unappropriated PRIDE Demolition Fund to cover future costs.

The total of $282,047.88 was expected to go to the ongoing demolition of the former YMCA grounds on Park Avenue West.

After the meeting, Mayor Jodie Perry said council would consider that request at the next meeting.

A demolition crew begin digging up the former YMCA grounds on Park Avenue West last month to remove a buried swimming pool and debris.

"The next step is to bring the contract to council, specifically related to the Y," she said. "We're trying to get a final number. We're partnering with the (Richland County) Land Bank on this. We've had ongoing meetings on how do we finish this correctly."

A demolition crew has been digging up the former YMCA grounds to remove a buried swimming pool and debris.

Advance Demolition, of McComb, is the contractor on the project, which includes cleaning up anything from the former structure at the site, which is now a grassy area owned by the land bank.

Perry said the cost is expected to be in the area of $500,000, which would take a chunk out of the PRIDE fund.

"Council needs to be able to look at the contracts," Perry said. "We wanted to make sure that there was enough money in there to cover that ask, if it's approved, as well as we just did some house demos tonight."

The contractor will haul away the debris and be paid per ton for the YMCA project.

Mansfield City Council approves house demolitions

The city of Mansfield had used a portion of its PRIDE funds in 2018 to demolish the three-story former YMCA building at 455 Park Avenue West. Asbestos removal was part of the project.

"We won't be taking on larger projects right away, but we want to make sure we can go forward with our residential demos," the mayor said.

Council on Tuesday approved house demolitions at 113 S. Foster St., 532 Van Buren, 633 Longview Ave., 1094 Caldwell Ave. and 1159 Boyle Road.

Members also approved the demolition of an abandoned gas station at 193 Park Avenue East.

Mayor Jodie Perry

When administrators gave their updates to council, Perry welcomed Keith Porch as the new safety service director. He started last week after retiring from the police department, where he spent 25 years, including the past five years as chief.

"It feels good to be on the ninth floor and have our team assembled," Perry said. "Good things ahead."

Perry hinted at some of those things, saying a Mansfield business is looking to expand, while an out-of-town business is looking to come to Mansfield.

Perry also said she would deliver her state of the city address at the next council meeting, scheduled for March 20, a day late because of the Ohio primary.

New safety service director gives update

Even though he's held the safety service director's job for only a week, Porch had plenty to say. He has spent time with fire Chief Dan Crow on a strategic plan for that department. Porch said it should be finished my mid-summer.

He said two officers have gone to the police academy and said legislation related to cruising on the Miracle Mile on Park Avenue West would be coming to council.

In other business, council honored Porch for his retirement from the police department, as well as recognizing Sgt. Jon Ahles for his 30 years of service to the city.

Ahles has been in the community policing section for a number of years, where Councilwoman Stephanie Zader said he did "so much with so little for so long."

Councilman Aurelio Diaz said Ahles has helped change how residents view police with his positive attitude.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X: @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield OH City Council temporarily delays YMCA grounds demo funding