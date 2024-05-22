Mansfield City Council hears from marijuana dispensary interested in coming to town

If Mansfield City Council does not impose a six-month moratorium on marijuana dispensaries, it could have a potential business interested in locating here.

Keri Stan, district manager for Illinois and Ohio for the Cannabist Company, addressed council Tuesday during a safety committee meeting ahead of the regular session.

"We would like to see that (moratorium) end," Stan told council. "We would like to pursue a property in the city of Mansfield."

Council members held the second reading of the proposed bill at Tuesday's meeting. They are scheduled to vote June 4.

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 15 U.S. jurisdictions. The company operates 123 facilities, including 92 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development.

Plans for Mansfield would be to run a recreational facility, not a medical one. Stan provided handouts about the company's stores in Marietta and Williamstown, West Virginia. She also took questions from council.

"I have never been to a dispensary," Councilman Aurelio Diaz said. "That is one of my goals between now and June 4."

Laura Burns

Councilwoman Laura Burns asked how the product is regulated.

"I don't know a whole lot about the oversight," she said.

Cannabist Company district manager addresses marijuana regulation

Stan talked about medical facilities.

"Everything has to be tested by a third party," she said. "We can trace it back to the plant where it came from, all the way back to the seed."

Councilwoman Cheryl Meier asked about security.

Stan said the Cannabist Company has more enhanced security than states require. She said the cameras both on the perimeter and inside have no blind spots.

There is a remote monitoring system that operates continuously. The company also has sensors that detect motion and broken glass.

The Cannabist Company also employs guards on site. They all have background in either the military or law enforcement.

"We know that they have training and can de-escalate a situation," Stan said.

Deborah Mount

Councilwoman Deborah Mount asked about customers providing identification and how the company prevents juveniles from entering the businesses.

At the medical facilities, Stan said people have their IDs checked three times, at the door, by the receptionist and at the point of purchase. She added they sometimes get pushback from customers.

Customers have to be at least 21. A minor can enter a medical facility with a licensed caregiver.

Diaz wanted to know how the Cannabist Company affects morale in communities where it locates.

"We realize when we go into a community that there's a stigma," Stan said.

Cannabist Company gives back to communities where it locates

She said to overcome such a concern, the company gets involved in communities. Stan pointed out the company raised $13,000 for the Humane Society in Marietta. The company has also held food drives in some of its communities.

Law Director Rollie Harper asked if there is more marijuana use among juveniles in communities where the company has locations.

Stan said she has not heard of that happening but would have to refer to studies done by other sources.

Keith Porch

Keith Porch, safety service director and former city police chief, asked about crime statistics near dispensaries. He focused on the company's sites in California.

"I don't hear a lot of reports of it. That's not to say there is or isn't," Stan said. "I can get you an answer for that."

When council continued its discussion during the regular session, Councilman David Falquette asked if members do not impose a moratorium, how will a potential dispensary affect zoning?

"We're waiting to hear from the state," Mayor Jodie Perry replied. "We would want to know what our options are for zoning."

Some restrictions already in place include dispensaries have to be a mile apart can cannot be within 500 feet of schools and libraries.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, local resident Brody Raburn supported bringing a marijuana dispensary to town.

"We're not passing laws on morality," he said. "This was passed by Ohioans (in the general election) to regulate marijuana like alcohol."

Raburn also disputed the notion that marijuana is a gateway drug.

Council postpones vote on CDBG grants

In other business, council was scheduled to submit the city's plan for Community Development Block Grants but postponed the vote until June 4.

Council members Stephanie Zader and Cynthia Antoinette Daley were absent from Tuesday's meeting, and Falquette said he would have to abstain, leaving only five council members to vote to pass the bill as an emergency.

According to council rules, six members have vote "yes" to pass a bill as an emergency. If council had voted with five members, the bill would not have gone into effect for 30 days, affecting plans for the agencies getting the CDBG funding.

Mount pointed that out, prompting council to delay the vote until the next meeting when there should presumably be enough members to pass the bill as an emergency and have it go into effect immediately.

In other business, council:

accepted a $4,800 grant from the Richland County Foundation to hire a summer intern;

adopted the tax budget for both the city and township of Mansfield for the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1, 2025;

accepted a $2,500 grant from the Richland County Foundation for the Summer Fun at North Lake program; and

passed a proposal from the charter review commission regarding contracts approved by the board of control. The board of control does not approve such contracts if they exceed $25,000. The proposed charter amendment would increase that total to $50,000.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield City Council hears from rep of marijuana dispensary