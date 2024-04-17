Mansfield City Council delays voti on moratorium for marijuana dispensaeies

Mansfield City Council held off voting on a bill related to marijuana-related businesses at its Tuesday meeting.

Council was scheduled to vote to impose a six-month moratorium "on the acceptance, consideration and/or granting of any applications for local licensing approval and/or any zoning, occupancy or other permits relating to cultivators, processors or retail dispensaries of marijuana within the City of Mansfield."

In the Nov. 7 general election, the ballot measure dubbed Issue 2 passed with 57% of the vote, making Ohio the 24th state to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use.

Also Tuesday: Mansfield City Council clarifies misconceptions about proposed Miracle Mile cruising bill

Councilwoman Cheryl Meier questioned not taking more time to consider the bill.

"My biggest concern is that we're voting on this tonight," she said. "We've got one read, and we're voting on it. It doesn't give us an opportunity to hear from any citizens."

Safety Service Director Keith Porch said the administration took the language for the bill from the City of Ontario.

"We're not opposed to the three reads. It's simply an oversight," he said. "The purpose of this legislation was ultimately to allow what the final regulations from the state are going to be.

"What we want is to be able to provide the full scope and the story to council where they can make an informed decision."

Mayor Jodie Perry

Mayor Jodie Perry accepted responsibility for the confusion.

"It really was not our intention to have this up for a vote tonight, so that's my bad that I didn't catch it when it was sent out last week," she said. "We really do want to hear from the general public and have been expecting to engage in that conversation.

"We think it's important to hear from the state. What sort of controls will cities have as far as zoning, enforcement? I just think that there's a lot of questions. I think it's better to have all those answered before we make the decision as a community."

Council members seemed conflicted about marijuana dispensary

If Tuesday's discussion is any indication, council will have a tough decision to make.

Stephanie Zader

"We are in dire need of economic development in our city, and these businesses are going in. They're going to go in all across the state of Ohio," Councilwoman Stephanie Zader said. "I think limiting our options when it comes to economic development is an unwise choice."

Zader said she wasn't worried about ruffling a few feathers with her viewpoint.

"I know I'm a conservative sitting up here, and this is probably not a popular conservative opinion, but that has never been my agenda up here. My agenda has always been what's best for the city," she said. "My question is what is the reason we are looking to limit this when other municipalities are looking at adopting this and capitalizing on those economic development dollars?"

Earlier in the meeting, Perry issued a proclamation for National Child Abuse Awareness Month. Brigitte Coles, spokeswoman for Richland County Children Services, said the main reason the agency removes children from a home is because of drug use by the parents.

Coles said toddlers and even infants have tested positive for drugs.

Councilman El Akuchie referenced the comments.

"A lot of those drugs are marijuana," he said. "It's something we need to think about before we make a decision."

Akuchie made a motion on the suggestion of Council President Phil Scott to hold three more readings of the bill before a vote.

In other business, council amended a section of the codified ordinances regarding weeds and trees. In keeping weeds cut, the city will now intervene when weeds exceed 6 inches instead of the previous 10 inches.

"We wanted to get in there earlier," Louis Andres, public works director, previously told the News Journal.

Council change ordinance to recognize pollinators

In the previous ordinance, the city had labeled milkweed and ironweed as invasive species. The administration then heard from members of the North Central Ohio Land Conservancy, who asked them to recognize those plants as pollinators.

Eric Miller, a member of the conservancy, provided council with a letter of thanks from him and Kelly Neef.

Miller also was instrumental in getting the Water Main Initiative passed in March's primary. Council passed a bill authorizing entering into a contract for engineering services related to that endeavor.

Bob Bianchi

City Engineer Bob Bianchi told council members this would be the start of the replacement program.

"To start construction next year, we have to do this," he said.

Bianchi was on hand to explain another bill passed by council, this one authorizing entering into a contract with an engineering firm to do a study analyzing needed roadway improvements to Ohio 13 from U.S. 30 to South Airport Road.

There have been traffic issues in the area, which contains the city's industrial park and Mansfield Correctional Institution.

"We have to start preparing for our next big project," Bianchi said.

He added the year-long study will cost $329,000, 90% of which will be funded through a grant program funded by the Federal Highway Administration.

"This corridor would have more of an urban feel to it instead of rural," Bianchi said.

Employee changes approved for law director's office

In other business, council

approved a second executive assistant for the law director's office and reduced the number of case coordinators from three to two;

honored Mansfield Assistant fire Chief Jim Bishop upon his retirement;

appropriated $30,000 from the water fund to the Clearfork Marina for repairing and resurfacing the marina parking lot, campground entrance and boat ramps;

appointed Ellen Heinz to the Downtown Improvement Advisory Board;

approved pavement repairs for portions of Interstate 71 and Ohio 13;

heard from several agencies about Community Development Block Grants;

entered into an agreement with Ardane R. Miller to provide marine sales services and repair and bait shop services, along with campground and boat dock management services, at Clearfork Reservoir; and

appointed Tammy McLaughlin to the police review commission.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X: @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield OH City Council considers marijuana dispensaries moratorium