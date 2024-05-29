Mansfield awarded grant for Park Avenue West/Trimble Road intersection improvements

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks have announced more than two dozen road safety projects that target areas with a history of severe and deadly crashes.

Among them is a signal and pedestrian improvement project planned for the Park Avenue West (Ohio 430) and Trimble Road intersection. That project, which is expected to be completed by 2027, was awarded $639,000.

As part of ODOT's Highway Safety Improvement Program, nearly $87 million will be invested into 28 roadway safety projects in 22 counties, with the majority of the projects focused on improving dangerous intersections. According to ODOT, crashes at intersections account for roughly 30% of all traffic deaths each year, killing 362 people in 2023 and 104 people so far this year.

Intersection improvements include the construction of 19 roundabouts, which have been shown to significantly lower the risk of deadly crashes at intersections.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: ODOT grant to help improve safety at Mansfield intersection