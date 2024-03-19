Man's innovative way of finding date at Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert goes viral

[Source]

An Indian man has gone viral after he was spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert in Mumbai wearing a T-shirt with a scannable QR code on it that leads people to his dating app profile.

Key points:

Another X user also shared a video of the man wearing the same shirt.

The photo shows the man wearing a white T-shirt with text printed on the back reading “For single people only," and accompanied by a QR code.

X user Shweta Kukreja shared a photo of the man on their account on Sunday, taken during Ed Sheeran 's concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on Saturday. The viral post has received over 820,000 views, as of this writing.

Saw this guy at a concert in Mumbai last night (the qr code opens his tinder profile) 😭 pic.twitter.com/uuTgEwi5Ro

bro went with 999 IQ on this at the concert last night 😭 pic.twitter.com/9YUrsZVHOL

The details:

After scanning the code, Kukreja was taken to the man’s Tinder profile, which identified him as Hardik, a 22-year-old Delhi University student living in Mumbai.

Hardik wrote in his Tinder profile, “Look who finally found me. Yes, I am the guy you spotted at the concert with a scanner on his tee. Grabbing ice-cream together sounds like a perfect first date, [what do you think?]”

His Tinder bio ended with the message, “Tinder partner. This profile is for promotional purposes,” implying that it could be a promotional stunt.

One Instagram page alleged Hardik is Hardik Aneja, who describes himself as an actor in his Instagram bio.