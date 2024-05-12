Man's body recovered south of Barnsdall, Oklahoma days after tornado

Five days after a tornado shredded the small town of Barnsdall, about 145 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, authorities found a body where they had been conducting search and rescue efforts for a missing man.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office, with the aid of Christian Aid Ministry Search and Rescue, recovered the body just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Officials did not identify the person but did clarify it was a male and that there was no need for additional searching.

Authorities are awaiting a positive identification by the state medical examiner’s office.

A deadly EF4 tornado tore through the small city of Barnsdall in Osage County on May 6 before leaving destruction in Bartlesville to the northeast.

At that time, one death was reported and Kenneth Wayne Hogue, 81, was reported missing.

It's the second time the rural community of 1,400 was affected by a tornado this year, after another tornado damaged homes on April 1.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Body recovered in area where Barnsdall man went missing after tornado