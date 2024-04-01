Man's body found in pond at Date Palm Country Club in Cathedral City

The body of a 71-year-old man was found floating in the pond of the Date Palm County Club on Monday morning, according to Cathedral City police.

Officers got a report of someone floating in the pond at 9:29 a.m., and firefighters pulled the man out and determined he was dead.

The department identified the man as a Cathedral City resident, but did not name him because the coroner is still working to notify his next-of-kin of his death.

A police department press release stated that there were no signs of foul play or indications that the man had been assaulted. It did not say how long the man was believed to have been in the water.

The coroner will ultimately rule on whether the death was from natural causes, an accident, suicide or homicide.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers growth, development and business in the Coachella Valley. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and email him at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man's body found in pond of Cathedral City golf course