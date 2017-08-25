Man's Amazing Transformation from Obese to Bodybuilder!

Andrew once weighed 500 pounds – now he's 300 pounds lighter and a competitive bodybuilder. Andrew had always been heavy, but eight years ago his love for his baby daughter inspired him to make a change.

He started a daily walking program and changed his lifestyle. After losing more than half his bodyweight he was left with excess skin that had to be removed surgically. Now he weighs a trim 200 pounds.

Watch: Couple Loses Weight to Find Spark

“If you can lose one pound, you've got the secret code,” says Andrew. “You lose one pound, and you just keep it going.”

Although he's careful about what he eats, Andrew doesn't deny himself favorite foods. “It's about the balance. Cheat meals in moderation.”

Watch: Maintaining Weight Loss

The Doctors want to help Andrew to keep on going. ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork announces that Bowflex is giving Andrew a Max Trainer M7 – an all-in-one-cardio machine to take his workouts to the next level. They're also providing SelectTech dumbbells with integrated Bluetooth.

“Once you make health your hobby, then you motivate others to do the same,” says Dr. Stork – and Andrew is an amazing inspiration.