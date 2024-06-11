Mannford farmer runs for State Senate District 21

Jun. 10—Republican candidate James Winn, a farmer from Mannford, is running for the Oklahoma State Senate District 21 seat.

Winn said he's focused on "freedom and liberty" in his campaign.

"I think we really need to focus on putting the government back in its rightful role," Winn said. "I think the government's outgrown what it's supposed to be ... I'm more focused on helping Main Street than Wall Street."

Winn is the third Republican to announce his run for the Senate since filings began, but he will be one of two candidates facing off in the June 18 primary.

He's the most recent candidate to announce his run for District 21, filing in late April.

Randy Grellner and Kurt Murray also filed, but Murray withdrew from the race in May, leaving Grellner and Winn as the only Republican candidates. Murray's name will remain on the ballot, as he withdrew after the deadline for removing a name on a ballot.

District 21 includes towns such as Mannford, Cushing, Oilton, Yale, Perkins and most of Stillwater — and covers much of Payne County and Creek County.

Winn also ran for State Representative District 35 in 2018, but lost to State Rep. Ty Burns, R-Pawnee.

Winn attended Northeastern State University and got a degree in safety management and industrial operation. After that, he worked in refineries and on oil rigs and pipelines for most of his life. Then he stepped away from the oil industry and turned to ranching.

"I feel like I'm pretty good with understanding Oklahoma's industry because I've done everything from farming to ranching to oil and gas," Winn said. "...I have a wide understanding of what's going on in Oklahoma."

Winn and his wife Melissa Winn have five children.

Winn said he's not only focused on freedom and liberty, but also bringing local control back to the people, in addition to watching out for residents who need access to good health care and can't get it. He's a proponent of taking advantage of SoonerCare, a health coverage program jointly funded by the federal and state government.

Winn said what's different about his campaign is that he's not afraid to stand for what's right.

"I feel like that's lacking in a lot of politicians, because they want to be liked," Winn said. "That wanting to be liked ends up swaying you into, 'Oh, well, I'll just go along with this agenda.' ...(But) your job is to represent your constituents."

Winn said he's open-minded, a "free thinker" and isn't following mainstream Republican ideas.

"I don't care who you are — Republican, Democrat, Independent — let's sit down and have a conversation and let's figure it out," Winn said. "But sitting down and having that conversation cannot go against my morals."

Opponents have pointed out that Winn has had protective orders filed against him in Creek County, which the News Press confirmed. Winn told the News Press it was a case of disgruntled neighbors and corruption within area law enforcement.

Winn said one big area he's concerned about is criminal judicial reform, saying the Open Records Act should be initiated even at the court level, except in cases with a minor in court.

"I see it in our everyday life, stuff is not going right, they're punishing people unfairly," Winn said. "To me, (justice reform) is common sense. Why wouldn't you want to work on that?"

At the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon June 7, Winn said he would like to see the county requirement that candidates for sheriff offices must have been an officer for three years be removed from law.

"We have highly qualified Marines (and) military veterans that should be able to challenge those sheriffs," Winn said. "The requirement of being a police officer for three years is keeping so many out ... (who) might be a more successful person."

Winn is also concerned that public school districts don't have access to healthier food to serve students, and he wants to help local farmers contract with school districts to provide healthy or organic foods.

"That way, you're not paying shipping costs, it's not coming across state lines," Winn said. "... That's going to put more money in our farmers' pockets."

Winn said he's an issues-driven person.

"I like to ask 'Why, but why is it that way?'" Winn said. "Just because we've been doing it this way doesn't mean we have to continue."