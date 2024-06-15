Mann, Grimaldo leading four-man contest in Senate District 46 race

Candidates for the Senate District 46 seat, David Pilchman, left, and Sam Wargin Grimaldo stand during the second day of candidate filing in April at the state Capitol.

It's one of the few blue spots in a bright red state.

With the exit of Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd — think term limits — there's now a four-way battle for the Senate District 46 seat. The district is an awkward L-shaped creature that stretches from NW Eubanks at its top all the way to Del City and down to SW 89 Street.

Two Democrats, Mark Mann and Sam Wargin Grimaldo, are seeking the Democratic nomination. The winner will face Republican Charles Barton and independent David Pilchman in November.

However, due of the district's voter registration and its culture, the next senator will probably be either Mann, 52, or Grimaldo, 36. Both have raised similar amounts for the race. As of June 3, Grimaldo reported raising and spending more than $39,000, while Mann lists a little more than $71,000 raised and spent. Barton's latest report listed $6,613 raised and $4,398 spent. Pilchman's latest report listed $696 raised.

Unlike many legislative campaigns this spring, the Senate District 46 race has been a largely positive, issue-focused campaign. And the issue is education.

Barton: a lifetime of fixing things

Republican Charles Barton said he has been fixing and empowering others "for a long time."

Charles Barton is a Republican candidate for Senate District 46.

He is a longtime aircraft mechanic at Tinker Air Force Base, and his campaign website notes that he was "determined to learn to fix things himself." He said his work experience and his efforts in his community have made him "empathetic to the struggles common to many Americans."

Barton said he would work closely with other organizations to develop programs that support families at every stage of life. "My initiatives will include marriage counseling, parenting workshops, and youth mentoring programs to nurture the minds and spirits of each individual," Barton said in a posting on his website. "Furthermore, I will advocate for policies that support the welfare of all family members, from prenatal care to senior services, reinforcing the value of life and family unity in our community."

In addition to support for families, Barton said he would push the state's common education system to ensure the best outcomes for students and teachers in our Oklahoma public schools.

"As a former teacher and homeschool dad, I also understand that each child has a different learning style and different educational needs that sometimes need to be met with creativity and innovation," Barton said on his website. "My goal is to empower parents to maximize their children’s potential success by giving parents access to the broadest range of tools and solutions to allow their children to thrive, regardless of race, income, or zip code."

He said he would promote the value of high school graduation and continuing education through vo-tech training or college, "which have been proven to raise the standard of living for families and generations to come."

Barton wrote that he would work to address the critical needs of the district's infrastructure.

"My comprehensive plan involves the repair and maintenance of roads and bridges, the enhancement of our public transportation systems, and the upgrading of essential public facilities such as parks and libraries," he said. "I will also focus on investing in energy-efficient public lighting and improving sidewalks and bike paths to create a more accessible and environmentally friendly community. These improvements are vital not only for enhancing daily life but also for attracting businesses and tourism, thereby boosting our local economy."

Pilchman: inspire others to become more involved

Independent candidate David Pilchman said when he was growing up, "voting wasn’t part of the conversation about how to be a good citizen."

David Pilchman is an independent candidate for Senate District 46.

"Those duties mostly consisted of keeping to yourself, being 'the best' in whatever you put your mind to, and 'Don’t be breaking the law while you’re breaking the law,'" he wrote on his campaign website. "I've talked with so many Oklahomans who are passionate about their communities and their state, but feel so disconnected from the process of governing. They are disheartened by the system and would rather disengage than be disappointed."

Pilchman, a theater producer, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma and has been affiliated with the Oklahoma City Repertory Theater, Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center and C.N.S. Productions.

Voting in Oklahoma, he wrote, while easy in theory, has its barriers to participation and voter purges are only one of the problems.

"Even for voters who are ready to participate, there aren’t always opportunities because too many of our state legislators are running unopposed, or in races that will be decided in a closed primary because candidates from only one party are on the ballot," he said. "This is why I am running as an Independent and why I will be documenting my process along the way. I hope this campaign can help demystify what it takes to be a candidate for office in Oklahoma, and inspire others to step up and step into the process."

Pilchman said his campaign had three key messages: "Kindness, respect, and understanding above all else. We need it in our communities and we need it in the Capitol and quality of life for all Oklahomans — housing, taxes, education, and access to resources all contribute to creating a high quality of life for the people living in this state."

He said he was passionate about issues surrounding voting and Initiative petitions, housing, child services, public education, ending the death penalty, gun sense laws, access to the arts and health services.

"Everyone gets a voice at the table. I’m here to listen and represent you," he said.

Mann: campaign is a chance to move education conversation back to where it should be

Democratic candidate Mark Mann is quick to acknowledge that Senate District 46 is a blue district in a deep red state — with a caveat. "It's a blue district but it is a blue district that I think could be purple if you didn't have a discussion about the issues the district cares about," he said.

A well-known Democrat from the area, Mann said his campaign has been endorsed by the Oklahoma Public Employees Association, the Teamsters Local 886, the Oklahoma Professional Firefighters Association, the AFL-CIO and the Oklahoma City American Federation of Teachers.

Mann said the top two issues in the district are protecting women's reproductive rights and "fully funding education and doing everything we can to stop state Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters' rhetoric."

Mann said while he doesn't believe there is the will at the state Capitol to impeach Walters, he does believe Walters' ability to threaten teachers and school districts could be rolled back through legislation.

"The way to take care of Ryan Walters isn't some weird scheme of making the state superintendent non-partisan or an elected state board of education," he said. "They way you take care of Ryan Walter is to remove certification and accreditation from under the state board and state superintendent and move it over to Commission on Education policy."

Certification and accreditation are two policies, Mann said, that Walters has weaponized.

"Schools are scared, board members are scared, superintendents are scared and teachers are scared," he said. "They should be. You remove those two things and, in effect, he's just a mouthpiece. He can go scream from the top of his lungs about whatever he wants to as long as he can't go after teachers and school districts."

Mann said a good look at the needs of the state ― education, housing, workforce development, infrastructure ― shows that now is not the time for another tax cut. "We have all these needs," he said. "And we need to invest in people."

Mann said problems such as a shortage of affordable housing and health care continue to plague Oklahoma. He said his experience will allow him to go toe-to-toe with a Republican supermajority. "There's a big difference in terms experience and ability to mobilize people to move issues at the Capitol," he said. "It's all about experience. Even if you don't get everything you want at first, you don't give up."

Grimaldo: increase voter participating, affirm the rights of people, engage the under-engaged

Sam Wargin Grimaldo may be one of the younger candidates in the race, but he doesn't see that as an issue. An attorney, Gramaldo wants to leverage his mixed cultural background with his experience as an attorney to be the district's next state Senator.

"We you look at the district, it really covers my life experience," he said. "Someone needs to be there to speak up for people and I recognize my experience facilitates that for me. I'm hoping to do that for members of my community who have not had access to those levers of power."

He said the district, which he calls the most diverse legislative district in the state, will be ground zero at this efforts to engage communities that have been bypassed ― or, as he calls it, under-engaged.

"I think my district has been one of those communities," he said. "We take them for granted because Democrats are generally more favorable on issues like immigration and my district is largely Latino, with a heavy immigrant background, so we fail to engage them. It's a double-edged sword."

Grimaldo said public education and house are two of the larger issues on the district. He said the state's Landlord Tennant Act needs revision and updating. "A quick eviction process can lead to homelessness," he said. "And we've seen an increase in that in Central Oklahoma. There are some controls we could enact at the legislative level to address that."

He said he supported the repeal of the state's portion of the grocery sales tax but added that the state's infrastructure continues to need investment. "There are areas that need funding, such as public transport," he said. "For areas like Oklahoma City, large urban areas, would help propel us for the growth we want to see."

State government, Grimaldo said, should meet the needs of the people it governs and Oklahoma has a long way to go. He said it's easy to call for smaller government and tax relief but harder to make sure those benefits apply to everyone equally. He said he was the 'true progressive' in the race and that many who support progressives have given up because issues aren't being addressed.

"It's about engaging communities that have not been engaged and bringing true representative leadership to those communities by including them," he said.

Oklahoma's primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

