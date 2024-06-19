Mann defeats Grimaldo in Oklahoma Senate District 46 primary's unofficial results

Parade participant Mark Mann walks down Oklahoma City Blvd. during the annual Pride Alliance Pride Parade in Downtown Oklahoma City on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Mark Mann defeated Sam Wargin Grimaldo in Tuesday's primary for Oklahoma's Senate District 46.

Mann will face Republican Charles Barton and independent David Pilchman in the November general election.

With the exit of Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd — think term limits — there's now a three-way battle for the Senate District 46 seat. The district is an awkward L-shaped creature that stretches from NW Eubanks at its top all the way to Del City and down to SW 89 Street.

Mark Mann currently serves as a board member for the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, Oklahoma Lawyers for Children and Families, and the Oklahoman Alliance for Healthy Families. He previously served on the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education for seven years, leaving in early 2024.

Sam Wargin Grimaldo is an attorney who wants to leverage his mixed cultural background with his experience as an attorney to be the district's next state Senator.

