Manitowoc's First German Church in need of funds to complete $580K pipe organ repair

The First German Lutheran Church in Manitowoc was made in 1919. The 105-year-old pipe organ needed an updated electrical system, a few new pipes, and console and facade repairs and overall restoration -- to the tune of $580,000.

MANITOWOC — At a time when many churches have moved to electric guitars and praise bands, one local church is paying big bucks to keep a beloved pipe organ — and its traditional sound — in good working order.

“Our congregation has a love affair with its pipe organ,” said Joel Ungemach, head of a committee seeking to raise $580,000 to refurbish First German Lutheran Church’s historic organ, built in 1919. “This organ supports the singing that reveals the truths of Jesus that we carry in our hearts.”

The congregation has raised about 54% of the funding since August 2022, he said. The committee hopes people who appreciate church music, or the history of the organ and church in the community, will consider donations or individual loans to cover costs.

The 105-year-old organ needed an updated electrical system, a few new pipes, and console and façade repairs and overall restoration.

The motor was noisy when the organ was turned on because of air leaking and cyphering across pipes, stops sounded and stuck at inappropriate times, a number of stops and pipes didn’t function properly and other issues. It needed a new engine, new wind system and a modern computer system.

“A number of issues were addressed or attempted to be repaired several times by various organ technicians,” he said. “Much like a car, regular maintenance and repairs will keep an organ functioning well, but there comes a time when a point of no return is reached and a greater need arises for a bigger renovation project.”

The massive project will put the instrument in “like new” condition, he said. The congregation paid for updates and restorations in the 1970s and 2000s, but the congregation needed to make a choice to either buy new or pay for current repairs.

“When completed, the organ will be ready to serve First German congregations for another 100 years or more,” Ungemach said.

Few companies in the U.S. are capable of the work, he noted. The pipe organ was completely removed from the church and moved to and serviced at the Schantz organ workshop in Orville, Ohio.

Schantz has worked on organs at the Henry Ford Museum in Detroit and at the chapel at Marquette University in Milwaukee, he said.

“At the same time they were doing work on our organ, they worked on the organ at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, which is interesting,” Ungemach said.

The repair crew is expected to begin reinstallation of First German’s organ April 15. That will take about four to six weeks. The congregation has been using a grand piano during worship in the months the organ has been gone.

“The congregation has been very excited,” he said. “What will it look like? How will it sound?”

To make a donation, visit the church office at 1033 S. Eighth St., call 920-684-0101 or send an email to secretary@FirstGerman.org.

