Manitowoc woman who mistakenly identified Steven Avery in wrongful 1985 rape conviction appears on ’60 Minutes’

The story of Steven Avery is back in the spotlight thanks to "Making a Murderer Part 2."

MANITOWOC — For Manitowoc woman Penny Beerntsen, healing continues nearly 40 years after she was brutally assaulted and raped while jogging at Point Beach State Forest.

You might remember her from the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.” She’s the one who mistakenly identified Steven Avery as the man who raped her in 1985.

More recently, Beerntsen was featured in a “60 Minutes” segment about Healing Justice, a program that brings crime victims and their families together with men who were wrongfully convicted in similar crimes.

The aim, according to organizer Jennifer Thompson, is for people to cry together, laugh together, and to see each other’s point of view in a way that might heal broken lives.

Assault victims are not paired with the former prisoners involved in their situations. Viewers of the "60 Minutes" segment see several images of Avery, but he’s not mentioned by name.

More Steven Avery coverage: Click here for more coverage of Steven Avery

Back in 1985, Beerntsen was a 36-year-old mother who was attacked and raped while on a morning run. Passersby found her in the dunes of Point Beach. She identified Avery in two police lineups as her assailant, later learning the real assailant was never included in those lineups.

Avery, 23 at the time, was sentenced to 32 years in prison. In 2003, DNA evidence revealed Avery was not her attacker, and he was released after serving 18 years of the sentence.

While Avery was behind bars, the real perpetrator, Gregory Allen, remained free for a decade until going to prison for an unrelated rape conviction.

Avery’s case wasn’t rare. Thanks to better forensics and DNA testing, exonerations are on the rise — with about 3,500 convictions overturned so far using DNA, according to “60 Minutes.”

That leaves the men trying to rebuild lives after years behind bars. Victims like Beerntsen often feel guilt and shame for playing a part in a wrong conviction. And for some, anger that the real assailant is never convicted on a case that might now be cold.

Leslie Stahl of “60 Minutes” asked Beerntsen if people blamed her for Avery’s false conviction.

“Oh, absolutely,” she said. “The first time I went out in public, a friend came up to me and said, ‘I can’t believe you’re showing your face.’”

She told The Marshall Project, a nonprofit website focusing on criminal justice issues, it was difficult to deal with the publicity that came after Avery was exonerated.

“Steve was made out to be a hero,” she said. “I went from having sympathy to being this horrible person who made a mistake and is responsible for someone else’s suffering.”

Steven Avery case: Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey remain imprisoned. Here's where their court proceedings stand.

Beerntsen talked to Avery shortly after his release, and he gave her a hug and said he forgave her.

Two years after he was released, Avery was charged with the murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach. In 2007, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Beerntsen declines to comment on “Making a Murderer,” which mostly focuses on what happened after Avery was released from prison.

People can watch the "60 Minutes" segment at https://www.cbsnews.com/news/crime-victims-form-unlikely-bonds-with-wrongfully-convicted-60-minutes-transcript/.

Contact reporter Patti Zarling at pzarling@gannett.com or call 920-606-2575. Follow her on X @PGPattiZarling or on Instagram @PGPatti.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Steven Avery's wrongful accuser Penny Beerntsen appears on 60 Minutes