Manitowoc woman killed, two Sturgeon Bay people critically injured in a Door County crash

STURGEON BAY - One person is dead and two others were initially listed in critical condition as the result of a one-vehicle crash that closed a lane of State 42/57 for more than five hours Sunday afternoon in Sturgeon Bay.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department said in a news release that it was called at 2:38 p.m. Sunday for the accident. According to the news release, witnesses said the vehicle was traveling west on Green Bay Road (southbound 42/57) when it drifted to the right, went over the curb on the roadside and struck a brick retention wall head-on in the 1300 block of Green Bay Road, roughly across the highway from the Shell convenience store/Taco Bell/Arby's.

A 44-year-old woman from Manitowoc who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 38-year-old man from Sturgeon Bay, and a 16-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman who was a passenger in the back seat were transported to medical facilities, including by use of the Eagle III medical helicopter from Brown County, and listed in critical condition.

The outside lane of the road was closed until 8:05 p.m. for cleanup and investigation of the accident. Traffic was diverted to the inside lane during the closure.

No other information about the surviving occupants and their conditions were available as of Monday evening. The accident remains under investigation.

Assisting the Sturgeon Bay police were the Door County Sheriff's Office, Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Door County EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team and Brown County Medical Examiner's Office.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Sturgeon Bay crash kills Manitowoc woman, injures two local residents