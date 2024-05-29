Manitowoc Shell gas station on South 41st Street to join Alternative Fuel Corridor, and more news in Watchdog Wednesday

A view over the fencing surrounding the Tesla charging station being built near Festival Foods as seen, Thursday, September 28, 2023, in Manitowoc, Wis.

MANITOWOC – Wisconsin Department of Transportation has chosen the Shell gas station on South 41st Street to be part of the state's Alternative Fuel Corridor.

The project is part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, which requires charging stations to be placed every 50 miles along the state's chosen Alternative Fuel Corridor, which includes Interstate 43 in Wisconsin.

The state has been given $78.5 million from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which aims to use $7.5 billion to expand access to vehicle charging stations along state and federal highways throughout the country.

Hundreds of companies in Wisconsin submitted applications to be part of the project, and the Manitowoc Shell was among those chosen.

This is far from being the first electric vehicle charging station in Manitowoc County. Stations can be found near the Farmers' Market Lot on Quay Street, in the parking lot shared by Festival Foods and Kwik Trip, and at Woodland Dunes in Two Rivers.

Unused railroad crossings at North 18th Street, Michigan Avenue to be removed

City of Manitowoc plans to remove the unused railroad tracks at North 18th Street and Michigan Avenue.

In the May 21 city council meeting, approval of an agreement with CN Railroad was included in the consent agenda, a portion of the agenda where items that aren't expected to need a discussion are passed as a group instead of individually.

The agreement holds the city responsible for 50% of any future costs of replacing the railroad tracks to be removed if the CN Railroad decides to restore that route.

