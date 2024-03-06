Manitowoc school board to engage in professional development on First Amendment and Title IX: Watchdog Wednesday

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc Public School District Board of Education will discuss the legal parameters of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment and Title IX in a public professional development session March 6.

The First Amendment deals with free speech and Title IX was implemented by the federal government in 1972 to protect people from discrimination based on sex in public education programs.

The session will be facilitated by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and will cover topics such as non-discrimination and selection of instructional materials and equipment.

In a February news release, MPSD Superintendent Jim Feil wrote: "Title IX and First Amendment issues such as gender and sexual identity and school approval of curricular materials and books have drawn controversy in other districts statewide and across the country."

The presentation will take place during a Board of Education meeting at 4 p.m. March 6. The public can attend, but there will be no public input during the meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed through the MPSD YouTube page.

Manitowoc County approves borrowing for highway funding

Signs warn of road closure due to overpass reconstruction along Rockwood Road, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Manitowoc, Wis.

The Manitowoc County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved borrowing $4.2 million to fund the county's highway projects during its meeting Feb. 20.

Projects this year will include paving on county trunk highways R, T, V, VV, CL, Z and NN.

Altogether, the county plans to repave almost 19 miles of road this season.

