Manitowoc has purchased the former Mid-Cities Mall and Edgewater Plaza site. 'Expect development news soon,' mayor says.

MANITOWOC — City of Manitowoc now owns the former Mid-Cities Mall and Edgewater Plaza property.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels posted news of the purchase Friday afternoon on social media, saying,“This is a historic day in our community as we can reflect and appreciate what the property was for so many years and a property that undoubtedly has a bright future ahead.”

The slightly more than 30-acre property includes three separate parcels that have sat vacant for many years, with buildings falling into disrepair and a large, unsightly parking lot.

Weeds grow between the cracks in the asphalt at the former Manitowoc Mall, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Manitowoc, Wis.

Nickels said the city will first begin cleaning up the entire property. A demolition contractor has been hired and asbestos investigation and testing will begin on the remaining building in the next few weeks.

Demolition of the building and removal of the parking areas at both the Edgewater Plaza and Mid-Cities Mall sites will begin in summer.

The entire site will be seeded and prepped for development, according to the mayor. City crews will remove brush and dead trees around the property as well.

“These steps alone will clean up the entire area and make it much more appealing,” Nickels wrote. “I cannot say for certain at this point what will go there, but I can assure you we are working on plans, talking to developers and you can expect something soon. I promise.”

A Green Bay-area housing developer signed a letter of intent to buy the property with the city earlier this year, but city officials would not confirm if the deal would move forward.

“This site, unlike sites like Mirro on Washington Street, is a very desirable area of the city,” Nickels wrote. “Just off Lake Michigan, across from West of the Lake Gardens, connected to Two Rivers, and growth and development just south of the old Elks Club property, which is now the Bayshore Development. I have no doubt this area will see desirable development — and soon!”

