Manitowoc police report 4 car thefts in the past two weeks, seek help identifying suspects

MANITOWOC — A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for a series of vehicle thefts in the city of Manitowoc.

According to a news release from the Manitowoc Police Department, eight reports of vehicle thefts have been made since January, with four of them reported within the past two weeks.

The report said the thefts occurred at various locations in the city and involved multiple models of Kia, Hyundai and Honda vehicles.

Through the investigation, some of the vehicles were found in the cities of Manitowoc and Green Bay, but now the Manitowoc police are asking for help to find the person responsible.

People with information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the thefts could become eligible to receive a reward of up to $500 by calling Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466 or by using the P3 app. People can remain anonymous if they choose and will need to reference "Manitowoc Police incident 2024-00005586."

