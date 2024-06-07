Manitowoc police to use grant funding to target bicycle and pedestrian safety, speeding this summer

MANITOWOC - Undercover officers in Manitowoc will periodically be out in crosswalks and on bicycles this summer to educate citizens and inhibit dangerous driving.

The effort is part of a state-funded Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Grant that will run from May to September.

In 2023, 23 crashes in Manitowoc County involved either bicyclists or pedestrians. Of those, 22 resulted in injuries and one resulted in a fatality.

Police said the public should keep the following in mind:

Bicycles, according to state statute, are considered vehicles. They have the same rights on the roadways as motor vehicles.

Cyclists need room to get around potholes, sewer grates and other obstructions.

A minimum of 3 feet should be given to bicyclists while passing them in a motor vehicle.

Vehicles should change lanes to pass a bicycle if practical or if in any narrow lane.

Operators of vehicles should yield to pedestrians at intersections or crosswalks not controlled by traffic signals.

“This is not about stopping, citing or arresting motorists,” police said. “This is about educating, saving lives and preventing tragedies.”

Manitowoc Police Department also received a $65,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Transportation Safety to crack down on speeders.

The department said it will work with Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and Two Rivers Police Department during the grant period with those agencies also utilizing the grant funds.

Funds will be used to pay for officers’ overtime from May to September to enforce speeding and other traffic violations, the department said.

In 2023, speed was a factor in 223 crashes in Manitowoc County, and of those, 84 resulted in injuries.

“We are striving to get drivers to comply voluntarily with the posted speed limits and other traffic laws in order to prevent crashes,” police said in a news release. “Our goal is not to write more speeding tickets. However, if voluntary compliance fails, we will not hesitate to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws.

“A speeding ticket costs hundreds of dollars,” police said, “but the real price you pay for exceeding speed limits is endangering your life and the lives of everyone else on the road.”

