Manitowoc County man arrested for sex crimes, authorities asking victims to come forward

FRANCIS CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any additional victims or witnesses who may come forward in recent sexual assault crimes.

In February 2024, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a sexual assault involving a male suspect, identified as Michael Kornely, a 74-year-old man from Francis Creek.

During this investigation, law enforcement became aware that Kornely was using computerized communication and arranging to meet a child for the purpose of having sexual contact.

Information was obtained that substantiated both investigations, and Kornely was arrested without incident on March 21, 2024. He is being charged with second-degree sexual assault with the use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, and exposing a child to harmful materials.

Kornely attended a bail hearing on Friday, and a judge set his total bail at $15,000 for both cases.

Investigators have reason to believe that Kornely’s behavior has been ongoing for a substantial amount of time. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying any additional victims or witnesses who may come forward following Kornely’s arrest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Brandon Radke at (920) 683-4217 or by email. No additional details were provided, and Local 5 News will continue to follow this case as it progresses.

