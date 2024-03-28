Manitowoc County Board District 3 candidates discuss leadership experience ahead of April 2 election

MANITOWOC — Incumbent Rita Metzger is running against challenger Morgan Sickinger for the District 3 seat on the Manitowoc County Board in the April 2 spring election.

The seat holds a two-year term and represents an eastern portion of the city of Manitowoc. Visit manitowoccountywi.gov for a full map of the county's supervisory districts.

The Herald Times Reporter asked both candidates to fill out a questionnaire before the election explaining why they are running and their positions on issues.

Here are the responses from Metzger and Sickinger. Some answers are edited for clarity and brevity.

Rita Metzger

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired health care worker

Highest education level: Graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School

Relevant experience: As an incumbent of the county board, I have made thoughtful decisions, because I listened, discussed and learned from my constituents and my training. My plan is to continue this practice, and to be fair and responsible for District 3 and for the entire county. I am appointed to the Lakeshore Cap Agency by County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer. I currently serve as the president of the board. The Lakeshore Community Action Agency is a vital lifeline that promotes economic and personal self-sufficiency to low and moderate incomes. We offer service programs, advocacy, community education and resource education. Many county residents have to work multiple jobs. They need to care for their families. I was also president during the change of a complicated transition of leadership. Along with the board, staff and new leadership, we successfully stabilized the agency in continued progress in a positive and upward direction. This organization has direct impact to the well-being of the citizens of Manitowoc County. This has been personally rewarding to me.

Morgan Sickinger

Age: 38

Occupation: Life enrichment director at River’s Bend Health & Rehab, owner of CMS Fitness, LLC, WIAA Wrestling referee and head coach/vice president of Whitelaw Warriors Wrestling Club (non-profit 501(c)(3)).

Highest education level: 2009 graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a bachelor's of science in kinesiology and health.

Relevant experience: Nine seasons of budgeting and four seasons as vice president of Whitelaw Warriors Wrestling Club (non-profit 501(c)(3)), six years of laborer for Manitowoc County Highway Department working with infrastructure of county roads, as well as two years of work for Justice Point Manitowoc County as a juvenile wellness case center manager.

Why are you running for office?

Metzger: I’m running for this elected office to continue my work and dedication to the constituents and county. The health and well-being of our citizens is a huge priority of mine. Bringing businesses and industry with good-paying jobs, and benefits, tourism, along with the needed and necessary improvements to our highways in Manitowoc County. This would be great for the entire county.

Sickinger: My goals are to see that the constituents of Manitowoc County have choices at our local-level elections while encouraging citizens to be active in our local government. Many of our local residents in our downtown district do not know what their current county board supervisor does for them. Keeping our citizens educated is my top priority. Being an elected leader, I will always make sure to be approachable while being your local representation on the County Board. It is the responsibility of your elected supervisor to be your voice for District 3.

Why are you the best candidate in this race?

Metzger: I feel I’m the best, most experienced candidate because I’ve been a homeowner in District 3 for 48 years. I serve as chair for the Board of Health, vice-chair for the Personnel Committee, and president for the Lakeshore Cap Agency. I was accepted on the Health and Human Services Steering Committee with the Wisconsin County Association. I attended many Wisconsin County Association conventions and took advantage of the workshops and training. A speaker at a workshop told us the 72 counties should stand together and go after the drug companies that didn’t inform us how dangerous some drugs are. Manitowoc County won a lawsuit against the drug companies and was awarded almost 3 million dollars, we used that money for rehab.

Sickinger: I am a very pro-active member in the entire Manitowoc County. Over the years, I have been continually active in networking with parents, teachers, coaches, athletes and students by making a positive influence in the lives of as many people that I am able to. One of my biggest attributes I bring to the table is that I am a fighter. As promised, I will do my best to stand up for what I believe in is right in all aspects of life no matter how big of an obstacle it is.

What are the two biggest challenges for the city of Manitowoc right now, and how would you overcome them?

Metzger: One concern is what to do with the courthouse repairs. It’s important to fix the windows and heating system. I voted to borrow money to fix it. We currently are discussing what to do with the dome. We should have a referendum and let the people decide. I don’t feel we should borrow a huge amount of money. Another concern I have is the homeless people in Manitowoc County. It really bothers me going on North Eighth Street and seeing the public waiting to get in from the cold, have supper, and have a place to sleep, knowing not all of them will be accepted. Manitowoc County Human Services needs to find out what each person's needs are and address those.

Sickinger: My first biggest challenge would be following the current courthouse project (dome, HVAC and windows), that is at hand. I firmly believe breaking this issue down into smaller projects is more manageable and cost-effective for our future generations of our county taxpayers.

Second biggest challenge would be dealing with the infrastructure of our current local county roads being kept up to date with our current budget. While keeping the turnover time of road construction to a minimum to lower the inconvenience of our citizens traveling daily throughout these roads.

What is your vision for this community?

Metzger: My vision for Manitowoc County is to increase our population, have sustainable, living-wage employment, along with a thriving environment for all citizens to live, work and play.

Sickinger: My vision has always been to continually grow our county’s population, as well as give our citizens some of the best life experiences here in Manitowoc County. Our county is one of the best areas to live and prosper as a family throughout our entire state. There is nothing better than living on the coast of Lake Michigan. We are by far none other than the coolest coast in my mind and always will be.

What are your thoughts on the current budget for the city?

Metzger: The current county budget looks pretty good. However, after the budget was passed, we were presented with 4.5 million to borrow for repairs to the courthouse. This is going to cost about $2 million in interest. This is not good. In my opinion, this should be part of the budget

Sickinger: My views, as well as thoughts on this are to continually keep our county’s budget as one of the lowest deficit budgeted counties in all of Wisconsin. My views are conservative with keeping our taxes as low as possible.

