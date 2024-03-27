Manitowoc council District 4 candidate shares views on city's future as April 2 election nears

MANITOWOC — Incumbent Jim Brey is running against challenger Daniel Heilman for the District 4 seat on the Manitowoc Common Council in the April 2 spring election.

The seat holds a two-year term and represents a portion of the city that stretches north of Hamilton Street, from South 26th Street to South 10th Street.

The Herald Times Reporter asked both candidates to fill out a questionnaire before the election explaining why they are running and their positions on issues.

Here are the responses from Brey. No responses were received from Heilman. Some answers are edited for clarity and brevity.

For more about registering to vote and polling locations, visit myvote.wi.gov.

Jim Brey

Manitowoc County Board Chairman Jim Brey

Age: 57

Occupation: Shipping/receiving

Highest education level: Bachelor's degree in political science, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Relevant experience:

Current alderman for District 4, Manitowoc Common Council, 1992-present

Current Finance Committee chairman

Common Council president, 1998-1999, 2016-2017

Former chairman of the Parks and Recreation, Public Utilities and Licensing, and Public Property committees

Have served on every standing committee of the Common Council and many of the city's board and commissions

Current supervisor for District 4, Manitowoc County Board, 1996-present

County Board chairman 2006-2010, 2014-2022

Current Human Services Board chairman

Former Finance Committee chairman and chairman of many ad-hoc committees

Have served on many other standing committees, board and commissions for the county

Lakeland Care Inc. Board of Directors, 2009-2020. Served as president 2010-2020.

Wisconsin Counties Association Board of Directors, 2022-2024

Daniel Heilman

No responses received.

Why are you running for office?

Brey: I have always been interested in politics and helping people. After I graduated college, it was my intent to come back to the city that I dearly love. After redistricting, there was an open seat and I decided to run for it. It has been an honor and privilege helping, not only my constituents, but other city residents as well with their concerns and problems.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Brey: I wasn’t recruited to be a random partisan representative. What it comes down to is two words: passion and experience. I enjoy helping people individually and am proud of my hometown and its growth. My wife and I chose to raise our family here and look forward to our kids raising theirs here, so I am even more invested in our future. If you have contacted me about even a small issue, you know that I listen and know where to go for solutions. Those foundational ideals will not change.

What are the two biggest challenges for the city of Manitowoc right now, and how would you overcome them?

Brey: Growth and financial wellbeing. Since I have been alderman, Manitowoc’s value has almost tripled. Through hard work by the electeds and staff, we’ve been fortunate, having new businesses locating here and existing businesses expanding. Ammo, Kaysun, MTM, Jagemann Stamping and Dramm flourish, making Manitowoc home. Growth brings the need for housing; also expanded during my tenure. Financial wellbeing is always a concern. We have kept taxes low to accomplish what we have, and will continue to look forward. As chairman of the Finance Committee, I will lead the charge in doing all we can in the best interest of Manitowoc.

What is your vision for this community?

Brey: Manitowoc’s continued growth economically and socially, as a destination for visitors and a place to call home. New citizens but also those who, like myself, are home-grown, must have access to superior city services, employment, goods and recreational activities. We have great parks, world-renowned museums, police and fire departments that protect us, a Department of Public Infrastructure that keeps our streets in repair and passable during the winter months. We are growing businesses that provide jobs, goods and services. We do a great job encouraging growth here and will continue to develop a place to live, work and play.

What are your thoughts on the current budget for the city?

Brey: Cutting to the chase, the budget should be the biggest priority of every alderman. As Finance Committee chairman, I have experience with balancing budgets, and ours currently is financially sound. We are doing the things necessary to keep the city functioning; investing in infrastructure, keeping neighborhoods safe and clean, encouraging growth. Balancing spending with saving to allow for the unknowable obstacles, being prudent with available funds and still daring enough to grow takes skill and experience. I’m fortunate to work with great city staff that hold the line on spending, and this will continue if I am reelected.

