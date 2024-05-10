Manitowoc BP gas station robbery suspect in custody after being arrested in Green Bay

MANITOWOC — A person suspected of stealing cash from the BP gas station at 2914 Calumet Ave. shortly before noon Thursday was arrested in Green Bay and awaits charges.

Officers were sent to the station at about 11:42 a.m. May 9 for the report of a robbery, Manitowoc police said in a news release.

The suspect did not display a weapon and ran away with cash before police arrived.

Officers, with the help of the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, began to track the suspect’s movements using drones and K-9 officer Rocky.

Rocky led police to unnamed evidence that had been thrown away by the suspect. Rocky also led officers to a nearby apartment complex, where surveillance video from private citizens showed the suspect had passed through the area and was picked up by someone in a vehicle.

Two Rivers to honor veterans: Two Rivers to honor city's 62 fallen soldiers May 22 with ceremony and banners at Central Park East

Someone saw the suspect a short time later in Green Bay. The person was arrested without incident through the help of the U.S. Marshals Service-Great Lakes Regional Task Force, and is now being held in the Manitowoc County Jail on a probation hold.

Criminal charges are pending, according to the news release.

Contact reporter Patti Zarling at pzarling@gannett.com or call 920-606-2575. Follow her on X @PGPattiZarling and on Instagram @PGPatti.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc gas station BP robbed. Suspect arrested in Green Bay.