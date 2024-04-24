Manitou students present World Language & Culture Night

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — On Friday, May 3, Manitou Springs School District 14 students are displaying their diligent efforts in the 10th Annual World Language and Culture Night, presenting student projects and performances, alongside a student art gallery spotlighting French and Spanish languages and cultures.

The event, which takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School (MSHS), at 401 El Monte Place, will feature food trucks and special guests from colleges and organizations.

Courtesy: Manitou Springs School District 14

“Students get to be both teachers and learners as they show their families and friends the work they and their classmates have accomplished. It’s really a special night,” said MSHS French Teacher Madame Angie Shelton.

Parking is available along the El Monte Place hill, along Manitou Avenue, at Manitou Springs Middle School, and at the middle school’s upper activity field.

