Manitou Avenue closed after structure fire

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Manitou Avenue is closed following a structure fire on Thursday evening, May 16.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) posted about the fire just before 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, and said its agency was responding as mutual aid with the Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) to the 50 block of Manitou Avenue, near the Park Row Lodge.

Manitou Avenue structure fire

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

About half an hour later, CSFD said the fire had been extinguished. CSFD asked the community to avoid the area, as Manitou Avenue remains closed in both directions for fire crews to finish mopping up.

