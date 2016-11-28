Manila police detonate improvised bomb near US Embassy

Philippine National Police bomb disposal squad members pause to retrieve a cellphone as they comb the scene after detonating a package believed to be suspected IED or Improvised Explosive Device that was found in the trash bin near the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. Police said they are still investigating in that pieces of evidence will be subjected to forensics examination. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Manila police detonated an improvised bomb found Monday in a trash bin near the U.S. Embassy, snarling morning traffic after authorities closed a portion of a major boulevard where the device was found. No one was reported hurt in the incident.

Two explosions were heard as a bomb disposal unit detonated what Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde later described as an improvised explosive device.

Street sweeper Winniefreda Francisco said she called police after finding a cellphone attached to a bottle-like cylinder wrapped in black tape, with wires connecting the cylinder to the phone.

The trash bin where the device was found was about 20 meters (22 yards) from the embassy compound.

Traffic was briefly diverted in front of the embassy while police disposed of the bomb.