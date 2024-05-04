Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Newton County hospital
Police, deputies and Georgia State Patrol Troopers are searching for an inmate who escaped from a hospital on Saturday afternoon.
Kendrick Hurst, 34, escaped from Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Hurst was arrested on April 28 on charges of terroristic threats, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction, and several traffic violations.
He is described as being five feet, 10 inches tall and approximately 190 pounds.
TRENDING STORIES:
DeKalb County tearing down house after Channel 2 investigation found man living in driveway
Cherokee man convicted for the 5th time for stalking ex-girlfriend, banned from Georgia
More people say they’re getting their money back from Georgia after Channel 2 investigation
When he escaped, he was wearing a bright lime green jumpsuit. He has a lip piercing and face tattoos.
Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: