Manhunt underway after cross-county chase and shootout

Authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of shooting at officers and leading a chase from Lincoln County into Cleveland County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says officers spotted a car that was reported stolen and got behind it on Highway 10 in Lincoln, near Vale. It happened just around 4 p.m.

According to the deputies, the driver started shooting at them, so they returned fire. The suspect kept driving and ended up in Cleveland County.

Deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase, but no shots were fired in Cleveland County.

Shelby police ended up using stop sticks, and the suspect kept driving before hitting an embankment on Highway 74 near Polkville Road.

A woman inside the car surrendered to police, but authorities were still looking for the driver.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

