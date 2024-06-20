Manhunt for man sought in multiple out-of-state killings leaves Morrilton locals ‘scared’

MORRILTON, Ark. – A manhunt in Morrilton for a man accused of multiple out-of-state killings has those living in the area “scared.”

According to Arkansas State Police, 50-year-old Stacy Lee Drake of Birmingham, Alabama, was seen Tuesday evening leaving the Motel Six in Morrilton after abandoning a vehicle stolen from the scene of a homicide.

Arkansas State Police say armed fugitive sought in Oklahoma killings still in Morrilton area

State Police state Drake is wanted for the deaths of three killed people during two different carjackings in Oklahoma. Morrilton Police added that he has an active warrant for murder out of Alabama.

U.S. Marshals, Arkansas State Police, Conway County Sheriff’s Office and Morrilton Police Department patrolled the town non-stop. Two helicopters took to the sky, and marshals could be seen entering an unattended truck with guns drawn to make sure Drake was not hiding inside.

Emma Gannaway said her family has been on edge, locking their doors ever since she saw the news and received an alert on her phone.

“You can’t go anywhere without people talking about it,” Gannaway stated.

Police said the most recent carjacking and homicide Drake is accused of happened Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. in Sequoyah County, Oklahoma. Officials said two bodies were found at a business and a vehicle was stolen.

By 7:50 p.m. that same night, Arkansas State Police said they alerted Morrilton police of the stolen car at the town’s Motel 6.

“I just hope that he doesn’t do anything like that here,” Gannaway said.

Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple killings seen in Morrilton, police search underway

Arkansas State Police said in a release late Wednesday afternoon all indications are Drake is still in the Morrilton area and he is known to have purchased camping gear.

Before the release, some locals told KARK 4 News they heard from Walmart employees they knew that Drake was discovered after the fact to have been seen there Tuesday night.

When asked if Walmart was where Drake bought camping gear, Morrilton Police Chief Sonny Stover said, “I believe so.”

Drake was last seen wearing sunglasses and a golfer’s cap with a black shirt, but he has brown hair and brown eyes underneath. Police said he is 5’11” and weighs 185 pounds.

Photos of Oklahoma homicide suspect Stacy Lee Drake (Image courtesy of Arkansas State Police)

Photos of Oklahoma homicide suspect Stacy Lee Drake (Image courtesy of Arkansas State Police)

Photos of Oklahoma homicide suspect Stacy Lee Drake (Image courtesy of Arkansas State Police)

“It’s scary we don’t see that here. I mean we have people who steal from Walmart or something, but we don’t get murderers,” Gannaway said.

Arkansans got multiple phone alerts Wednesday morning: Here’s why

State officials are warning that the public needs to be cautious since Drake is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police also advise anyone who sees Drake to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.