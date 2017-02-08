Manhunt for Killing Duo Ends with One Suicide, One Arrest: Authorities

A weeklong hunt for a man and a woman wanted for the killings of three peoople ended Tuesday with his suicide and her arrest at a dingy motel in Georgia, authorities said.

William “Billy” Boyette, 44, shot himself during a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and Mary Rice, 37, was taken into custody after they holed up in a room near the Alabama border, the Troup County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The duo was considered armed and dangerous and had been on the run for a week, hiding in woods while being pursued by bloodhounds, U.S. marshals and officers from surrounding law enforcement agencies. They were wanted for the shooting deaths of three women over seven days, officials said.

The killings began Jan. 31, when Alicia Greer, 30, and Jeanette Moore, 39, were found shot to death in a Milton, Fla., motel room, authorities said. Two days later, the suspects were responsible for the death of Peggy Broz in Lillian, Ala., officials said.

The couple also allegedly stole Broz’s car.

On Monday, the body of Kayla Crocker, 28, was discovered in her house near Pensacola. Authorities said the young mother was killed in a home invasion attack. Her 2-year-old son was not harmed.

The suspects stole Crocker’s white Chevrolet Cobalt, authorities said, and drove to Hardee’s restaurant, where they ate a meal shortly after the attack.

A tipster reported the stolen Cobalt outside the West Point Motel Tuesday, officials said. Authorities surrounded the building and Rice surrendered to U.S. marshals during the standoff.

As officers prepared to enter the couple’s room, a shot rang out, officials said. Boyette’s body was found inside, according to authorities. He was a longtime drug trafficker, officials said.

