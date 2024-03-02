Manhattan scooter driver, 57, dies near her home in Upper West Side truck crash

A 57-year-old Upper West Side woman died early Saturday when her scooter ended up under the wheels of an oil delivery truck, police said.

Anastasia Ledwith was heading east on W. 76th St. near Central Park West around 2:45 a.m. when she tried to navigate around the truck ahead of her, cops said.

Witnesses heard Ledwith beeping the horn of her gas-powered Roughhouse Sport sit-down scooter, which was properly licensed and registered, said police.

As she tried to overtake the moving oil delivery truck, Ledwith’s scooter struck its side, said police. In the collision, Ledwith fell under the truck’s tires, and was run over, cops said.

She was declared dead at the scene, a block from her home.

The scooter was lodged under the truck, and sent up sparks as it was scraped against the pavement, witnesses told police.

The truck driver at first wasn’t aware of the collision, said cops. Only after the driver turned right from W. 76th St. onto Central Park West did he realize something was wrong.

He pulled over to investigate, and found the mangled scooter under his rig, said police.

No criminal charges were immediately filed against the driver.