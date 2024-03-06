Manhattan prosecutors abruptly drop ‘Hotel California’ lyrics case after new evidence surfaces

Manhattan prosecutors suddenly dropped conspiracy charges Wednesday against three men accused of criminally possessing 100 pages of Eagles front man Don Henley’s handwritten notes and lyrics to the 1976 album “Hotel California.”

The decision to drop the case, which has been on trial in Manhattan Criminal Court since February, came after Henley waived attorney-client privilege and prosecutors gained access to thousands of pages of previously undisclosed material, including information they said defense attorneys should have had an opportunity to ask about on cross-examination.

A spokesman for DA Alvin Bragg declined to comment on the now-sealed case.

When he took the stand last week, Henley said “very personal” handwritten sheets for songs including “Hotel California” and “Life in the Fast Lane” sold to collectibles experts by Ed Sanders, a writer who worked with the Eagles on a never-published band biography, were never intended to be shared with the public.

Henley reported the sheets stolen in 2012 after learning they were up for auction by rare-book dealer Glenn Horowitz and rock memorabilia specialists Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski.

“This case should never have been brought against Glenn Horowitz. One of the ironies of the case is that Mr. Horowitz and other defendants were accused of not doing a full investigation of Mr. Sanders. But it appears that the failure to do a full investigation lies with the other side. This is not a case where the district attorney’s office agreed to hear from Mr. Horowitz or his lawyers before bringing this case,” Horowitz’s lawyer Jonathan Bach said Wedensday.

“They did not advise him that he was a subject or target of this investigation. They did not give him or his counsel, an opportunity to meet with the district attorneys in advance to explain our side and why this prosecution was unjustified.”

The rock legend, on the stand last week, disputed the defense’s claim that he willingly gave the sheets to Sanders.

“It doesn’t matter if I drove a U-Haul truck and dumped them at his front door,” he said from the witness stand. “He had no right to keep them or to sell them. I have tapes where he admits he knew he shouldn’t have kept them.”

This developing story will be updated.