NYC explosion: Steam pipe blast engulfs Flatiron district in smoke causing traffic chaos

A number of high pressure steam pipes have exploded in Manhattan's Flatiron District, blasting a whole through the asphalt of Fifth Avenue.

The explosions, which happened around 6.40am local time, sent a plume of scalding steam skywards.

The New York Fire Department has closed a number of roads in Manhattan's Flatiron District, causing disruption to many peoples' morning commutes.

There were multiple reports that a number of manhole covers exploded into the air from West 19th Street to West 21st Street.

“It was a pretty violent explosion,” Lizio-Katzen told the New York Daily News. “The steam was shooting up into the air about 70 feet. It was pushing up at such a high pressure that it was spewing all of this dirt and debris. The cars around were coated in mud ... It left a huge crater in the middle of the street.”

Brendan Walsh, 22, a student at New York University, said the plume of smoke was “about six stories high."

"There was a large scatter of debris,” he told the Associated Press. “I was standing behind the police line when a Con Cd worker came rushing over and screaming at police and firefighters to push everyone north because he was worried that there could be secondary manhole explosions.”

Crews are working to isolate the steam rupture by closing valves in the area.

Surrounding buildings have been evacuated as a precaution and subway trains have been bypassing the area.

Television news footage showed a large plume of white steam billowing high into the air and the red flashing lights of responder vehicles. Businesses were braced for the worst as the response dragged on, crippling their neighborhood and their workday.

There have been immediate reports of injuries.