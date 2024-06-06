Manhattan elementary school gets new principal

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – USD 383 has named its newest principal for Lee Elementary School.

The Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 school district has named Daniel Pray as the principal of Lee Elementary School, according to a news release from the school district. This isn’t Pray’s first role as principal. According to the release, Pray previously served as the principal for Jackson Heights Elementary School in Holton, KS since Aug. of 2022.

“I am thrilled and honored that I have been named the new principal of Lee Elementary School,” Pray said. “It is a privilege to join such a dedicated and well-rounded community, and I am eager to work alongside our exceptional staff, supportive parents, and wonderful students to continue the tradition of excellence at Lee.”

Before becoming principal, Pray was the MTSS Coordinator at Anthony Middle School in Manhattan Kansas, USD 383. He started his teaching career at the Rock Creek School District USD 323 teaching grades one, two, three and four, according to the news release.

“We are excited for Mr. Pray to join our team at Lee Elementary School,” USD 383 Superintendent Eric Reid said. “We look forward to his knowledge and energy impacting student learning and helping Lee continue to succeed.”

According to the news release, Pray earning his Bachelor of Education/Special Education from Dana College in Blair, NE and a Masters in Building Administration from Fort Hays State University.

