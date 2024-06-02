Manhattan E-bike rider fatally crashes into double-parked tractor-trailer

A 38-year-old e-bike rider died after crashing into a double-parked tractor-trailer in Washington Heights, police said Sunday.

Jose Luis Zamora Rodriguez was riding east on W. 181st St. when he hit the rear lift gate of a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer left unattended by its driver near Fort Washington Ave. about 3:55 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Medics rushed Zamora Rodriguez to Harlem Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in the Bronx, according to cops.

Police have made no arrests and are still investigating the crash.

The city Department of Transportation launched an e-bike safety campaign in March, after a particularly deadly year for riders.

More than three times as many people died while riding e-bikes in 2003 than died on traditional, pedal-powered bicycles, according to city data, with 23 people killed on e-bikes and seven on traditional cycles. Seven were so-called “solo collisions,” where a rider a loses control or crashes into a stationary object.