The new Manhattan congestion pricing toll will go into effect June 30

The MTA's congestion pricing plan for Manhattan will go into effect on June 30.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority officially passed the plan that will charge vehicles entering Manhattan from New Jersey, including drivers using the Holland and Lincoln tunnels. Rates vary and their are exceptions. The plan includes a $15 toll for regular passenger cars during peak hours weekdays and weekends. The peak period toll rate will apply from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

A fee of $3.75 will be charged for passenger vehicles and passenger vehicles with commercial license plates that enter the zone during off-peak hours.

Special vehicles such as buses and trucks will be charged $24 or $36, depending on their size, to enter the zone during peak hours. Motorcycles will be charged $7.50 to enter the zone during peak hours.

Some exempt vehicles include school buses contracted with the New York City Department of Education, commuter vans licensed with the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission and buses providing scheduled commuter services open to the public, including NJ Transit and fixed routes from private carriers, government vehicles and certain emergency vehicles and qualifying vehicles transporting people with disabilities

A low income discount can be applied for on the MTA portal.

The congestion pricing plan has been years in the making after a law was signed mandating the MTA to impose a toll to enter Manhattan's central business district — local streets and avenues at or below 60 Street — in order to reduce traffic, improve air quality and raise money for the MTA public transportation capital program.

The toll is expected to result in 100,000 fewer vehicles entering the zone every day, which will help solve the problem of overcrowding in the city, according to MTA.

Many have opposed of the plan, including New Jersey drivers and Gov. Phil Murphy, who filed a lawsuit against the federal government, which is still pending.

Murphy says Federal Highway Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation did not follow their own environmental review process, and argued that a more thorough review should have been conducted before approval. Murphy also said the plan discriminates against NJ drivers.

Many residents from New Jersey who have no option other than driving a vehicle into Manhattan for work, medical appointments or various other reasons are frustrated they will be charged this new toll price.

