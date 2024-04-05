Mangold named new president, CEO of local United Way chapter

The United Way of Southwestern Indiana has named a new president and CEO.

Amy Mangold started in the role on April 1, replacing Amy Canterbury, who announced last year that she would retire.

Canterbury is seeking election to a spot on the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners. She had been president and CEO since 2016.

Mangold first joined the organization in 2020 as marketing and communications director.

