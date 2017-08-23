Manfred says MLB plans to policy on fan behavior for 2018

Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Schoop singles in front of Oakland Athletics catcher Dustin Garneau and home plate umpire Ted Barrett in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Chris Davis and Tim Beckham scored on the play. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DETROIT (AP) — Commissioner Rob Manfred says Major League Baseball plans to issue a policy on fan behavior for all ballparks next season.

Manfred spoke Tuesday while visiting Comerica Park before Detroit hosted the Yankees.

Manfred said he didn't want to talk about the details of what will be in the code of conduct for spectators.

Individual teams have their own policies governing fan behavior, and those rules often are posted on the scoreboard or announced over the public-address system.

Earlier this season, Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones was targeted by racial taunts during a game at Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox later banned a fan for life after he used a racial slur while talking to another man.