Mane Street Memphis: TDOT shares new I-55 bridge design plans. What's next for project?

Earlier this month, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) shared updated plans for a new Interstate 55 bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas. The new potential design features two high arches and would replace the existing Memphis-Arkansas Bridge that runs parallel to Big River Crossing. The current bridge dates back to 1949.

The concept design will feature a 10-lane bridge (three traffic lanes each side along with two shoulder lanes) compared to the existing four-lane bridge. Three different concepts were presented with minor changes between the three including the number of towers and the gap between spans under the bridge for boats traveling underneath (a three-tower and two-tower concept were showcased). These changes were presented via video by TDOT.

In December, TDOT announced it would be seeking a grant to replace the 75-year-old bridge. The estimated cost for the new bridge will be between $800 million and $1 billion, with funding provided through the state's Transportation Modernization Act.

The bridge supports approximately 46,000 vehicles daily, approximately 35% of that vehicular traffic is freight. Those figures will increase to 64,000 daily vehicles by 2050, according to TDOT data. The main goals for the new bridge, aside from modernization, are to improve safety, seismic resiliency and connectivity.

The bridge design is still in its preliminary planning phases and will be so for the remainder of the year with additional public hearings in August. (The most recent public comment window ended on May 16.) The next stage of work for the bridge will be environmental studies and fieldwork.

A rendering of one of the concept designs for a new I-55 bridge connecting Memphis, Tennessee to Arkansas. The existing I-55 bridge was built in 1949

EDGE approves eco-friendly Brownfield grant program

On May 15, the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County (EDGE) approved the Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund. The grant program will help allocate financial resources from the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) for environmental cleanup on publicly or privately owned property.

The grant program extends to the entire city of Memphis and is intended for use within economic distressed neighborhoods where cleanup or redevelopment of blighted properties is needed. In 2023, the EPA awarded $1 million to EDGE for use with the program. May 15's decision allows for the program to be overseen and administrated by the EDGE board. Individual project funding will be capped at $50,000 grants.

The federal program will not require additional approval from Memphis City Council or Shelby County officials.

Uptown Chick-fil-A updates

In November, news about a possible Chick-fil-A coming to Downtown Memphis surfaced.

On May 16, Georgia-based E+H Architects filed a new construction permit with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development for a Chick-fil-A at the intersection of North Parkway and Danny Thomas Boulevard. The new construction permit mentions a dual-canopy drive-thru and an estimated cost of construction worth $800,000.

In the initial zoning permit filed in fall 2023, the new franchise site will be approximately 2,700 square feet with 20 seats for outdoor dining and 49 parking spaces.

Breezy Point, Rolling apartments host open house after $19.5 million renovation

ALCO management will host an open house from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 4 at Breezy Point and Rolling Hills apartments. The property management firm has spent more than $19.5 million in renovations between the two apartment complexes, including new security features and new HVAC units. The apartment campus also includes a new pickleball and futsal court adjacent to the Neighborhood Christian Center, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to show off the new facilities and upgrades at both of these unique properties, including the new site-based Neighborhood Christian Center offices where residents can access resources and services,” Sarah Jemison of ALCO said.

Construction on the $12 million Breezy Point project began in September 2022.

Breezy Point apartments is located at 2801 Raja Drive and Rolling Hills apartments is located at 2818 Green Terrace Drive. ALCO manages more than 6,000 apartments in nine states, including 15 properties in the Memphis region.

Arcade bar concept planned in former Family Dollar site

A rendering of 47-51 S. Main St. in Downtown Memphis. The former Family Dollar site will be renovated into a mixed-use space.

On May 17, Memphis-based cnct design filed a Certificate of Appropriateness permit with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development for a mixed-use project at 47-51 S. Main St. in Downtown Memphis.

The project was previously awarded a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) from the Center City Revenue Finance Corp., an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC), in November 2022. According to the PILOT application, the former Family Dollar site will be converted into a commercial space on the basement and ground floors with a eight apartments on the upper floors, along with a rooftop deck. Renderings of the project showcase a potential arcade/game space in the basement area of the building, which dates back to the 1920s.

Developer Nat Newburger purchased the building in October 2005 for $325,000, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

Neil Strebig is a journalist with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at neil.strebig@commercialappeal.com, 901-426-0679 or via X/Twitter,@neilStrebig.

