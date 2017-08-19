Mane scores as Liverpool beats Palace 1-0 in Premier League

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has a shot on goal blocked, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 19, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sadio Mane capitalized on defensive uncertainty to score a scruffy winner as a depleted Liverpool team beat Crystal Palace 1-0 Saturday for its first victory in the Premier League.

Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic lost possession on the edge of his own area before the ball ricocheted into the path of Mane, who prodded home a shot on the stretch in the 73rd minute at Anfield.

Liverpool made five changes to its lineup, with this match coming between the two legs of its Champions League playoff against Hoffenheim, and record signing Mo Salah was among those to start on the bench.

The Reds started the season with a 3-3 draw at Watford, when the team's defensive frailties were exposed once again. This clean sheet will be welcomed by manager Juergen Klopp, as will the fact that no injuries were picked up ahead of the second leg against Hoffenheim, with Liverpool holding a 2-1 lead.

Palace has started the season with back-to-back defeats under new manager Frank De Boer, having lost 3-0 at home to Huddersfield on the opening weekend.

Former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke missed Palace's best chance when he shot wide from close range.