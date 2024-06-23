Mandi Genord of Beaver Dam earns Miss Wisconsin 2024 crown and will compete for Miss America 2025 title

OSHKOSH – Mandi Genord will compete for the title of Miss America 2025.

The 22-year-old Beaver Dam woman claimed the Miss Wisconsin 2024 crown Saturday evening at Alberta Kimball Auditorium at Oshkosh West High School from a field of 30 contestants from across the state.

Genord served as Miss Wisconsin’s Teen in 2018. She is the third former Miss Wisconsin’s Teen to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin. She credits her time with the Miss America Opportunity for helping her to graduate debt-free.

Mandi Genord, of Beaver Dam, claims the title of Miss Wisconsin 2024.

She’s a 2024 graduate of the University of Alabama, where she earned bachelor’s degrees in political science, communication studies and dance. She plans to attend law school with aspirations of becoming an adoption attorney.

Competing as Miss Northern Lights, Genord receives $12,500 in scholarships along with other gifts and awards, and the chance to compete for the title of Miss America 2025.

Genord also won preliminary talent and evening wear award honors, was named the overall evening wear winner and tied for the overall interview score. With those awards, Genord earned an additional $1,500 in scholarships.

For the talent phase of competition, Genord performed a contemporary jazz dance to “You Don’t Own Me.” Her Community Service Initiative is Movement Matters in which Genord strives to keep kids in motion, increasing cognitive function and self-esteem through the power of activity.

For the talent phase of competition, Mandi Genord performed a contemporary jazz dance to 'You Don’t Own Me.'

“I am thrilled to have Mandi Genord crowned Miss Wisconsin 2024, back representing our organization,” said Brenda Baudo, executive director of the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization. “She is well-spoken, intelligent and talented.”

Rounding out the top 11 semi-finalists and court of honor were the following:

Semi-finalists: Miss New Berlin, Kailee Doherty, Menomonee Falls, “People’s Choice” winner, $600 scholarship; Miss West Allis, Brystal Schultz, Bristol, $500 scholarship; Miss Rock River Valley, Hollis Brown, Savannah, Georgia, semi-finalist, $500 scholarship; Miss Turtle Creek, Kayla Gallego, Miramar, Florida, semi-finalist, $500 scholarship; Miss Sugar Maple, Theresa Guardiola, Ra, semi-finalist, $500 scholarship; and Miss Great Lakes, Willow Newell, Racine, semi-finalist, $500 scholarship.

Top 5 Court of Honor: Fourth runner-up, Miss Door County, Kylie Duessler, Sturgeon Bay, $1,000 scholarship; third runner-up, Miss Madison, Halle Bender, Madison, $1,250 scholarship; second runner-up, Miss Onalaska, Jordenne Butler, Onalaska, $1,500 scholarship; and first runner-up, Miss South Central, Catherine Smith, Janesville, $3,000 scholarship.

Miss Wisconsin 2024 Mandi Genord (center) at the 2024 Miss Wisconsin Competition in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization is a state affiliate of the Miss America Organization. Miss Wisconsin and its local affiliates are dedicated to supporting continuing education through scholarships, facilitating community service and volunteerism, promoting personal growth and leadership skills, and instilling confidence among the young women who participate in the program. Each contestant dedicates her year of service to promoting a service initiative, or personal cause, she champions to make a positive difference in her community. Three Miss Wisconsins have gone on to become Miss America: Terry Anne Meeuwsen (1973), Laura Kaeppeler (2012) and Grace Stanke (2023).

Miss Wisconsin's Teen is Ella Bey of Pewaukee

Miss Wisconsin Teen 2024 is Ella Bey of Pewaukee.

Friday night, Ella Bey of Pewaukee was crowned Miss Wisconsin's Teen 2024. The 15-year-old swept the title from a field of 23 contestants at Alberta Kimball Auditorium at Oshkosh West High School.

Competing as Miss Foot of the Lakes, Bey receives $3,000 in scholarships along with other gifts and awards, including the chance to compete for the title of Miss America’s Teen 2025.

During the talent phase of the competition, Bey performed a contemporary dance. She is an award-winning dancer who has been training since age 3.

Her Community Service Initiative is Special Times ~ Special Friends (STSF). It seeks to partner teens with youth in the community living with disabilities in activities of mutual interest, inspiring kindness and doing good for others. She is motivated in this mission by her younger sister, who lives with the rare genetic condition Prader-Willi syndrome.

