Mandatory watering schedule ordered for Kennewick Irrigation District as drought worsens

Kennewick Irrigation District has implemented a mandatory watering schedule for its customers starting July 7 as drought conditions worsen.

It is the first mandatory restriction for residential irrigation since the drought of 2015.

The restriction is expected to be in place for three to four weeks, unlike 2015 when water was limited for most of the summer, according to KID officials.

Under the upcoming restrictions, customers will be allowed to run sprinklers 20 minutes per zone three days a week.

KID has posted a schedule at kid.org/your-kid/drought-information based on the last digit of house numbers that tells customers what mornings or evenings watering is allowed.

Drip irrigation and watering with a hose or a sprinkler attached to a hose are not restricted.

Restrictions already are in place for agricultural users of KID water.

Courtesy Kennewick Irrigation District

KID plans to initially focus on education on the mandatory watering schedule, but enforcement is possible.

During low water years canals carry less water. If everyone waters their lawns at the same time, which usually happens in the morning, it creates a surge in demand that can quickly deplete canal levels, the district says.

Spreading out watering helps maintain consistent pressure and ensures everyone has access to the water they need, the district says.

Earlier in the season KID implemented a voluntary watering schedule, hoping that responsible water use would delay or avoid the need for a mandatory schedule.

The mandatory schedule is intended to ensure that water is available for all customers through the remainder of the irrigation season, KID said.

KID water comes from the Yakima River, which cannot meet irrigation demand this year, as determined by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

As of June 10 those with junior water rights to the Yakima River will only receive 47% of their full entitlement of water, according to a Bureau of Reclamation decision.

The Kennewick Irrigation District is grouped with junior water right holders, but it gets the irrigation water that returns to the Yakima River between the Parker Gauge downriver from Union Gap and Prosser Dam.

Historically, it has gotten a little more water than the percentage available for holders of junior water rights.

Data posted on the KID website shows that the five reservoirs that store irrigation water for Yakima River are at 68% of capacity and snowpack that melts and feeds the Yakima River is at 23% of average.

KID does not have water rights to use the Columbia River, which it sits above.

Instead, it has been lining and widening its main canal with the intention of building a 12,000-acre-foot reservoir.

It would be roughly the size of the water between the cable and blue bridges, the district posted on social media in response to questions.

Residents also have been asking if their irrigation bills will go down because less water is available.

The answer is no.

Billing is more like a property tax, with irrigation assessments based on the size of property, the district said on social media.

Customers with questions may call KID at 509-586-9111.