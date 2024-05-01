Mandan man arrested after pursuit in Stutsman County, vehicle crash in Jamestown

Apr. 30—JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A Mandan man was arrested on Tuesday, April 30, after a pursuit in Stutsman County and crash in Jamestown involving another vehicle, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol said in a news release that at about noon on Tuesday, a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a 2004 Honda Accord for speeding on Interstate 94 near milepost 271 in Stutsman County. The driver, Chance T. Standridge, 27, continued to flee at high speeds toward Jamestown, the patrol said.

Standridge left Interstate 94 at the Bloom exit (262) and continued to flee at a high speed, the patrol said. Before entering Jamestown, the patrol trooper discontinued pursuit.

Standridge allegedly continued to flee into Jamestown at high speeds and was involved in a property crash near the railroad tracks on Third Street and 12th Avenue Southeast, the patrol said. The struck vehicle was a 2002 Chevrolet Astro driven by Ricky Haugen, 65, of Jamestown.

Haugen was not injured in the crash, the patrol said. Standridge fled the scene of the property crash at high speeds driving through Jamestown, according to the patrol.

The Jamestown Police Department located Standridge and took him into custody near the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue Northwest in Jamestown. He was arrested and booked into the Stutsman County Correctional Center in Jamestown.

Standridge was charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment extreme indifference, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage, careless driving, driving under suspension, and no liability insurance, the patrol said. He had outstanding warrants for carrying a concealed firearm or dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and probation revocation.

The patrol was assisted by the Jamestown Police Department and Stutsman County Sheriff's Office.