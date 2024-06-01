Manchin registers as an independent

Jun. 1—CHARLESTON — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV) released a statement Friday morning after he registered as an independent at the West Virginia State Capitol.

"From my first day in public service in 1982, I have always focused on doing what's best for my state and my country, without regard to party or politics," Manchin said. "Throughout my days in elected office, I have always been proud of my commitment to common sense, bipartisanship and my desire to bring people together. It's who I am. It's who I will always be. I have never seen America through a partisan lens."

"However, since becoming a United States Senator in 2010, I have seen both the Democrat and Republican parties leave West Virginia and our country behind for partisan extremism while jeopardizing our democracy," Manchin added. "Today, our national politics are broken and neither party is willing to compromise to find common ground. To stay true to myself and remain committed to put country before party, I have decided to register as an independent with no party affiliation and continue to fight for America's sensible majority."

On Nov. 9, 2023, Manchin announced that he would not he will not seek reelection to the U.S. Senate.

Manchin said in a press announcement that day that he would be "traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together."

On Feb. 16 this year, Manchin announced that he would not not be running for president, saying he didn't want to be a "spoiler."

"I will not be seeking a third-party run," he said then in a speech at West Virginia University. "I will not be involved in a presidential run. I will be involved in making sure that we secure a president that has the knowledge and has the passion and has the ability to bring this country together."

Despite speculation, Manchin has not made any announcements about his future political plans.

