Manchin announces nearly $1 million in funding for improvements for Greenbrier County Economic Development and BridgeValley Community and Technical College

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 $986,000 from the Small Business Association (SBA) to boost commercial manufacturing in Greenbrier County.

The funds will also be used to start updates to the curriculum and hire additional faculty at BridgeValley Community and Technical College. These federal awards are Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests that Senator Manchin acquired on behalf of the state through the Fiscal Year 8 in conformity to the Fiscal Year 2024 funding bill.

I’m pleased the SBA is investing $986,000 to support these two important initiatives. This funding will boost commercial manufacturing efforts in Greenbrier County, as well as upgrade the curriculum and bring on more faculty members at BridgeValley Community and Technical College. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support small businesses and spur economic growth across the Mountain State. Joe Manchin | United States Senator (I-WV)

The Senate Appropriations Committee (SAC) permits members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for local and state governments, non-profits, and other public organizations to receive targeted funding for projects that support their community and directly assist West Virginia As a member of the SAC, Senator Manchin strives to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, stimulate economic growth, and assist communities in need across the Mountain state while remaining fiscally responsible.

Individual awards:

$819,000 – Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (EDC). Funding will be used to provide commercial space and technical support to small manufacturing and skilled trade businesses in the Greenbrier Valley region

$167,000 – BridgeValley Community and Technical College, Charleston. Funding will be used to support the development of stackable, industry-aligned credentials for the college.

