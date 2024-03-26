Manchester's answer for busing 'disaster'? Bring the fleet in-house

Mar. 26—Tired of unreliable service, Manchester school officials will take control of bus operations in the state's largest city this fall at a cost of more than $4.2 million.

The plan, approved on a unanimous voice vote Monday night by the city's Board of School Committee, includes the creation of a new Manchester School District Transportation department for the 2024-2025 school year and the hiring of four new managers to oversee it at a cost of $595,360 for salaries, retirement and benefits.

With the hiring 46 bus drivers at salaries ranging from $55,000 to $64,000, personnel costs are anticipated at $3.1 million.

School board members welcomed the change.

"Dating back maybe a year now, busing has been an absolute disaster," said at-large board member Peter Argeropoulos. "It's something that's been a major concern to all of us on the board. When you look at the options that are out there, I know you guys have considered everything from the far-end to the short-end and everything in between on how to solve this."

In September, representatives of Student Transportation of America (STA) — one of two transportation companies providing busing to the city school district at the start of the 2023-2024 school year under a new agreement — notified the district it did not have enough drivers to cover the routes it was responsible for.

STA was responsible for covering roughly half of the bus routes, while the Manchester Transit Authority (MTA) covered the remaining routes.

Busing services to charter schools in the city were suspended at the time as a result, and school board members voted to suspend the district's carpooling policy, making it easier for parents to drive students to after-school activities.

Manchester Assistant Superintendent Forrest Ransdell said bringing transportation services "in-house" will result in higher quality services for city students.

"In the end, this is about taking control of this, which has been an issue, which has been a problem, for several years," Ransdell said. "Especially coming out of the pandemic, many school districts — us included — have faced workforce shortages and various things that have made transportation more than challenging at times."

The new department is being modeled after the school transportation department in Worcester, Mass., that state's third-largest school district. MTA staff also were involved in the planning process.

"The development of an internal transportation department at the district will provide greater consistency, quality and predictability, ultimately leading to improved service," Superintendent Jennifer Gillis wrote in an email to city aldermen about the transportation plan.

"In bringing school transportation in house, we also plan to begin to offer benefits for these part-time positions — a change that we firmly believe will be a major draw and will alleviate concerns over workforce shortages."

"I believe we are going to significantly change the model of employing bus drivers in New Hampshire," Ransdell told school board members Monday night.

Mayor Jay Ruais asked Ransdell to confirm that if the new department were approved, "the expectation is that we may incur a higher fee up front but over the long term this will save money."

"That is absolutely my belief and my projection," Ransdell said.

"And this is the best opportunity that we have to avoid disruptions in the fall, recognizing that there may be things that are beyond our control?" asked Ruais.

"I believe it not only puts us in the best position to avoid disruptions, but I think it puts us in the best position to improve what is happening," Ransdell said. "Not just being good enough, but we can do better and better doing this."

pfeely@unionleader.com