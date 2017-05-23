    Manchester United: Royal Family, Celebrities Show Support for City After Attack

    Following the tragedy after Ariana Grande’s concert Monday night inside the Manchester Arena in England, many famous faces have taken to social media to express their condolences.

    Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge, posted a message via the royal family’s Twitter account on behalf of his wife and brother.

    “Hundreds of friends, parents, children, and partners are confronting unimaginable grief today, and we send out thoughts to them all,” the message said. “We also send out thanks to the people of Manchester for their display of strength, decency, and community that is an example to the world.”

    The Queen of England said in a statement: "I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected." She held a moment of silence during her garden party Tuesday afternoon.

    ISIS is taking credit for the attack which claimed the lives of 22 people.

    There was an emotional tribute by British comedian James Corden on The Late Late Show.

    “I am telling you a more tight knit group of people you will be hard pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening,” he said as he fought back tears.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May was defiant in a statement which read: “All acts of terrorism are cowardly attacks on innocent people but this attack stands out for its appalling sickening cowardice deliberately targeting innocent defenseless young people.”

    President Trump spoke out about the bombings during his trip to Israel, saying in a statement he would call the terrorists “losers.”

    “I will call them from now on losers because that's what they are they're losers an we'll have more of them but they're losers just remember that,” he said.

    Pop stars and celebrities have also taken to social media to express support for Grande as well as their shock and disbelief.

    Manchester, known through the world for its famous music scene, has had a slew of artists from the city pay their respects.

    Joy Division tweeted from their official account that “Our hearts go out to the victims and their families affected.”

    Former Joy Division and New Order bassist, Peter Hook, whose daughter attended the concert, said she was safe.

    Liam Gallagher of Oasis said he was in “total shock and absolutely devastated about what’s gone down.”

    Former Smiths guitarist, Johnny Marr, called for unity following the attacks on his city.

    The city, also home to two of the world’s biggest soccer teams, Manchester United and Manchester City, saw players, past and present express their grief.

    Former Eagles of Death Metal drummer, Julian Dorio, who was on stage at Le Bataclan in Paris when his band was attacked by ISIS terrorists in the November 2015 attack on the city, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram urging people to help.



